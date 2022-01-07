Sri Lanka Cricket lift suspension on Kusal Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella and Danushka Gunathilaka

Today at 8:19 PM
Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Friday, January 7, lifted the bans imposed on Kusal Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella and Danushka Gunathilaka for breaching the Covid-19 bio-bubble in England in July last year. The trio will now be eligible for Sri Lanka's upcoming white-ball series against Zimbabwe.
The Sri Lanka Cricket on Friday, January 7, lifted the one-year ban imposed on Kusal Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella and Danushka Gunathilaka for breaching the Covid-19 bio-bubble in England in July last year. The trio, who were found guilty of breaching bio-bubble protocols in Durham during Sri Lanka's England tour, and was eventually suspended from playing international cricket.
Apart from the ban in international cricket, Dickwella, Gunathilaka and Mendis were suspended from playing domestic cricket for six months. Meanwhile, SLC stated that, following the request made by the players, the governing body have decided to lift the ban imposed on them.
"The latest decision was taken following a request made by the three players to Sri Lanka Cricket to lift the ban imposed on them, pursuant to the conclusion of the LPL 2021," SLC said in a statement.
Dickwella, Gunathilaka and Mendis will now be eligible for the upcoming white-ball series at home against Zimbabwe, which is scheduled to begin on January 16 with the first ODI in Pallekele. The SLC further added that he lifted suspension will remain suspended for a period of two years, during which the trio's conduct will be closely monitored by the governing body.
"Upon consideration of the said report submitted by the Doctor, the Executive Committee of the SLC decided at a meeting held today (January 7) to remove the suspension of the said three players. However, the lifted suspension will remain suspended for a period of two years, during which the three players' conduct will be closely monitored by the SLC," the board said.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.