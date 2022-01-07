Sachin Tendulkar names his all-time XI, excludes MS Dhoni

Today at 3:06 PM
Legendary India batsman, Sachin Tendulkar picked his all-time XI and there were some surprising omissions as he excluded himself and MS Dhoni from the squad. Virat Kohli, Muttiah Muralitharan, Rahul Dravid were the other notable players who are missing in the lineup of Tendulkar’s all-time XI.
Regarded as one of the greatest ever to bat, Sachin Tendulkar has tons of records to his name. The right-hand batsman scored 15,921 runs in ODIs and 18,426 runs in Tests during his international career. Tendulkar has 100 international centuries and 201 wickets overall.
Meanwhile, Tendulkar picked his all-time XI as per an article on ZeeNews.com and shockingly didn’t include himself in the squad. Some of the other notable exclusions include MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Muttiah Muralitharan and Rahul Dravid.
Tendulkar named Virender Sehwag and Sunil Gavaskar as openers in the team. Brian Lara, Vivian Richards, Jacques Kallis make a formidable middle order. Sourav Ganguly is named as the captain while Adam Gilchrist has been selected as the wicket-keeper batsman of the team.
Shane Warne and Harbhajan Singh are the two spinners in Tendulkar's all-time XI. Wasim Akram and Glenn McGrath have been picked as the two pace bowlers in the squad.
Sachin Tendulkar’s all-time XI: Virender Sehwag, Sunil Gavaskar, Brian Lara, Viv Richards, Jacques Kallis, Sourav Ganguly (C), Adam Gilchrist, Shane Warne, Wasim Akram, Harbhajan Singh, and Glenn McGrath.
