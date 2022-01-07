NZ vs BAN | Doesn’t feel like I will be playing my last Test match, says Ross Taylor

Today at 4:32 PM
Ross Taylor, who is set to play his final Test during the second match against Bangladesh, has stated that he does not feel anything special about it. Taylor announced his retirement from international cricket on December 30, and is likely to play his final ODIs against Australia later this month.
New Zealand lost the first Test of the two-match series against Bangladesh by eight wickets at Mount Maunganui. The Bangladesh cricket team scripted history as they became the first Asian side to beat New Zealand in their own backyard in Test cricket since Pakistan’s 10-wicket victory in Hamilton in January 2011.
With the win in the first Test, Bangladesh went up 1-0 in the two-match series, and will be eyeing the red-ball series victory against New Zealand by winning the second fixture. Whereas, the Black Caps will be looking forward to providing a memorable farewell Test match to their veteran batsman, Ross Taylor.
One of the protagonists from New Zealand's WTC final win against India, Ross Taylor announced his retirement from international cricket on December 30, and the Test series against Bangladesh will be his farewell from the longest format of the game. Taylor is likely to draw curtains on his white-ball career with the ODI series against Australia, starting from January 30.
Meanwhile, Taylor, who will be playing his last Test during the second Test against Bangladesh, stated that he does not feel anything special about it.
"It doesn't feel like it, my last game. It hasn't really dawned on me just yet. I suppose when you've still got one-dayers to go... if it was my last game full stop, then definitely it might feel a little bit different," Taylor told ESPNcricinfo.
"My daughter still hasn't grasped the concept of five-day cricket yet. When I got out the other day she said, 'Come on, Dad, let's go home'," he added.
The New Zealand veteran batsman is hopeful of his team’s victory in the second Test match at Christchurch.
"It's all to play for here at a ground that we know well. I still think we're learning how to play in the Mount. But we know what to expect a lot more here than we did in the Mount (Maunganui), I think. It's going to have bounce and carry the whole time. There's going to be a lot of grass on it. It's conditions that us batters are used to and I'm sure our bowlers are as well," said Taylor.
"So, if we win the toss, we're more often than not going to bowl and if you're batting first, you've got to scrap through. Sometimes our lower order has got us out of trouble. So, just trying to scrap to 200 can be well above par. We'll just have to wait and see," he added.
