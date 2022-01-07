IND vs SA | Virat Kohli and Rahul Dravid should have sent instructions to KL Rahul, opines Danish Kaneria

Today at 5:19 PM
After India suffered a 7-wicket defeat against South Africa in the Johannesburg Test, former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria has opined that head coach Rahul Dravid and Virat Kohli should have helped KL Rahul from the dressing room. Rahul led India in Johannesburg Test in the absence of Kohli.
South Africa won the second Test of the three-match series against India on Thursday by seven wickets and levelled the series 1-1. South Africa captain, Dean Elgar scored an unbeaten 96 in the final innings of the match, and made the 24-run chase easy for the Proteas.
KL Rahul, who was appointed as the stand-in vice-captain for the South Africa Test series was elevated as skipper for the Johannesburg Test in the absence of Virat Kohli. The regular Test captain of Team India sustained an upper back spasm ahead of the second game, and was eventually ruled out from the fixture.
Team India’s bowling unit, which outplayed South African batsmen in the Centurion Test failed to impress in the second innings at the Wanderers. In the first innings of the Johannesburg Test, Shardul Thakur displayed a brilliant bowling performance and scalped seven wickets. However, the Indian bowlers failed to trouble the South Africa batsmen in the second innings, and India suffered a seven-wicket defeat against the Proteas.
Meanwhile, former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria has opined that the think tank of Rahul Dravid and Virat Kohli should have helped KL Rahul from the dressing room.
"Team India were on the backfoot, they should have made South Africa work hard for their runs. But that did not happen, they scored the remaining runs very easily. The bowling and the bowling changes were not good. Can't criticize KL Rahul too much as he is captaining for the first time. But, the think tank of Kohli and Dravid should have sent instructions regarding the bowling changes and bowling areas," Kaneria said on his official YouTube channel.
“They should've told them to make bowling changes in a short burst. All the three pacers -- Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Mohammed Siraj should've bowled in short bursts and kept the ball in the corridor. They should've packed the off-stump and bowled on that line.”
South Africa will now look forward to securing a victory in the Cape Town fixture, while India will be eyeing their maiden Test series win in South Africa. Kaneria praised South Africa for their performance in the Johannesburg Test, and stated that the victory will give confidence to the Proteas.
“This win will give South Africa a lot of confidence heading into the third Test. India had a good opportunity to win this Test and seal the series. But if India bowl like this it would be difficult for them to win the third Test as well. Batters will have to contribute as well,” he concluded.
