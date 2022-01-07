“Dear red ball, please give me one more chance”, tweets Jaydev Unadkat after postponement of Ranji Trophy

Today at 1:51 PM
BCCI recently announced the postponement of the Ranji Trophy due to the increasing cases of Covid-19 all over the country. Meanwhile, expressing his disappointment in not being able to play red-ball cricket this season, Jaydev Unadkat posted a tweet urging the red-ball to give him another chance.
Jaydev Unadkat, who is playing for Saurashtra in domestic cricket posted a tweet with a picture of himself holding the red ball. He tweeted, “Dear red ball, please give me one more chance.. I’ll make you proud, promise!
Dear red ball, please give me one more chance.. I’ll make you proud, promise! pic.twitter.com/ThPUOpRlyR— Jaydev Unadkat (@JUnadkat) January 4, 2022
In 2020, Unadkat became the first player to lead Saurashtra to the Ranji Trophy title, and he ended as the highest wicket-taker in the season with 67 dismissals from 10 matches. Unadkat has 327 wickets from 89 first-class matches, 149 wickets from 106 List A matches, 195 wickets from 158 domestic T20Is. Although he has been a successful bowler in the domestic circuit he hasn’t been able to replicate the same at the international level. Unadkat has so far represented India in 1 Test, 7 ODIs and 10 ODIs, but failed to impress the selectors with his performance. Undakat has 14 wickets in 10 T20Is, 8 wickets from 7 ODIs, and ended wicketless in the lone Test match he played for Team India.
