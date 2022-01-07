Ashes 2021-22 | WATCH: Ben Stokes given out LBW but replays show that ball deflected from stumps without dislodging bail

Today at 10:41 AM
In a bizarre scene in the fourth Ashes Test in Sydney, Ben Stokes was given out LBW by the umpire but a review by him showed that the ball had hit the top of off-stump without dislodging the bails. Australia declared their first innings on 416/8 and Usman Khawaja played a knock of 137 runs.
Australia are dominating the Ashes 2021-22 and they have already ensured a series win with victory in the first three fixtures of the series. They have also started well in the Sydney Test declaring the first innings on 416/8. Usman Khawaja scored 137 runs for the hosts.
A bizarre incident erupted when England came to bat. Cameron Green was bowling the 30th over of the innings and Ben Stokes was facing him. Stokes tried to leave the delivery from Green which nipped back in and the fielding team appealed. The umpire adjudged Stokes out LBW and he quickly reviewed it. The replays showed that the ball hit the top of the off-stump but didn’t dislodge the bails.
England are poised on 126/4 at the time of writing this article.
Wow! Ben Stokes is given out lbw, but it was nowhere near his pad. He reviews, and replays show it deflected off the stump into the gloves of Carey without dislodging the bail! 😲 #Ashes #cricket pic.twitter.com/upALLlyTBZ— Syed Basit Shah (@Crickiology__) January 7, 2022
