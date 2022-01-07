Ashes 2021-22 | WATCH: Ben Stokes given out LBW but replays show that ball deflected from stumps without dislodging bail

A bizarre incident erupted when England came to bat. Cameron Green was bowling the 30th over of the innings and Ben Stokes was facing him. Stokes tried to leave the delivery from Green which nipped back in and the fielding team appealed. The umpire adjudged Stokes out LBW and he quickly reviewed it. The replays showed that the ball hit the top of the off-stump but didn’t dislodge the bails.