 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    Ashes 2021-22 | WATCH: Ben Stokes given out LBW but replays show that ball deflected from stumps without dislodging bail

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Ben Stokes has scored 101 runs in the Ashes so far

    Twitter

    Ashes 2021-22 | WATCH: Ben Stokes given out LBW but replays show that ball deflected from stumps without dislodging bail

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 10:41 AM

    In a bizarre scene in the fourth Ashes Test in Sydney, Ben Stokes was given out LBW by the umpire but a review by him showed that the ball had hit the top of off-stump without dislodging the bails. Australia declared their first innings on 416/8 and Usman Khawaja played a knock of 137 runs.

    Australia are dominating the Ashes 2021-22 and they have already ensured a series win with victory in the first three fixtures of the series. They have also started well in the Sydney Test declaring the first innings on 416/8. Usman Khawaja scored 137 runs for the hosts. 

    A bizarre incident erupted when England came to bat. Cameron Green was bowling the 30th over of the innings and Ben Stokes was facing him. Stokes tried to leave the delivery from Green which nipped back in and the fielding team appealed. The umpire adjudged Stokes out LBW and he quickly reviewed it. The replays showed that the ball hit the top of the off-stump but didn’t dislodge the bails. 

    England are poised on 126/4 at the time of writing this article.

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down