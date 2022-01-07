Ashes 2021-22 | England call up Sam Billings as cover for final Ashes Test

Billings, who is yet to make his debut in the longest format of the game, will receive a chance in the Hobart Test if Buttler and Bairstow miss out on the final Ashes fixture due to their injuries. Ollie Pope, the other wicket-keeper batsman in the England Ashes squad, has been short of runs in his recent outings. Buttler, who is England's regular wicket-keeper batsman also failed to impress in the Ashes series as he could manage only 96 runs from seven innings. The poor form of the wicket-keeper batsmen in the squad will help Billings to earn a spot in England playing XI for the final Ashes Test.