India women’s squad for World Cup 2022 announced, Mithali Raj will lead, Harmanpreet Kaur named deputy

The BCCI on Friday, January 6 announced a 15-member India women's squad for the ICC Women's World Cup 2022, and Mithali Raj has been named the captain of the team for the marquee event. The squad will also feature in a five-match ODI series against New Zealand, starting from 11th February.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India ( BCCI) on Friday (January 6) have announced the India women’s squad for the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup 2022. Mithali Raj will lead the 15-member squad in the showpiece event, while Harmanpreet Kaur has been named as the former's deputy. The notable omissions from the 15-member squad are Jemimah Rodrigues and Shikha Pandey, as both the players failed to impress in 2021.
Sneh Rana, who has been brilliant with her all-round skill in the recent outings, retained her place in the Team India squad. The 15-member squad will also feature in a five-match ODI series against New Zealand, starting from February 11.
The ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2022 is scheduled to begin on March 4 and New Zealand will lock horns with West Indies in the tournament opener. Team India will begin their World Cup campaign against Pakistan on March 6.
Team India squad for 5 ODIs against New Zealand & ICC Women’s World Cup 2022: Mithali Raj (Captain), Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav.
Standby Players: Sabbhineni Meghana, Ekta Bisht, Simran Dil Bahadur.
The BCCI also announced a 16-member squad for the same for a one-off T20I against New Zealand, which will be played on February 9.
India Women's squad for one-off T20I: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, S. Meghna, Simran Dil Bahadur.
