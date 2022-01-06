India women’s squad for World Cup 2022 announced, Mithali Raj will lead, Harmanpreet Kaur named deputy

The Board of Control for Cricket in India ( BCCI) on Friday (January 6) have announced the India women’s squad for the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup 2022. Mithali Raj will lead the 15-member squad in the showpiece event, while Harmanpreet Kaur has been named as the former's deputy. The notable omissions from the 15-member squad are Jemimah Rodrigues and Shikha Pandey, as both the players failed to impress in 2021.