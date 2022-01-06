IND vs SA | WATCH : 'You guys are giving me heart attack every over' - Marais Erasmus to Indian players

Today at 3:06 PM
The ongoing second Test between Team India and South Africa have witnessed a lot of drama so far, and on Day 3, on-field umpire Marais Erasmus quipped that the Indian players were giving him a ‘heart attack’ with every passing over. South Africa are chasing 240 runs to win the Johannesburg Test.
The ongoing second Test match between India and South Africa has been an exciting fixture so far as the Proteas are chasing a stiff 240 runs to win the game, and level the series 1-1. Whereas, India, who already won the first Test of the three-match series will be looking forward to winning the fixture, and claiming their first-ever series victory in South Africa.
During the 10th over of the South Africa battings innings on Day 3, Aiden Markram was dismissed off the final delivery after surviving three close calls in the same over bowled by Shardul Thakur. Reacting to the incident, on-field umpire, Marais Erasmus quipped that the Indian players were giving him a ‘heart attack’ with every passing over.
Apart from the incident, Day 3 also witnessed a few heated exchanges between the players of India and South Africa. Firstly, Rishabh Pant and van der Dussen were seen sledging each other when the wicket-keeper batsman was at the crease, and later in the same innings, Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah indulged in a verbal war with Marco Jansen.
Marais Erasmus 🤣 pic.twitter.com/xAC0yT8Uef— Benaam Baadshah (@BenaamBaadshah4) January 5, 2022
