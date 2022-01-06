BCCI to come up with a revised plan for domestic season, reveals Sourav Ganguly

The BCCI on Tuesday, January 4th indefinitely postponed several domestic tournaments including the Ranji Trophy , the Col C K Nayudu Trophy and the Senior Women’s T20 league. The Ranji Trophy and Col C K Nayudu Trophy were scheduled to begin this month, while the Senior Women's T20 League was scheduled to commence in February.

Meanwhile, the BCCI president, Sourav Ganguly has stated in a letter to affiliated unites that the BCCI will come up with a revised plan for the domestic season once the Covid situation is under control.

"As you are aware, we had to put on hold the currently ongoing domestic season due to the worsening Covid 19 situation. The Covid cases are rapidly increasing and there were multiple positive cases in many teams. It posed an imminent threat to the health and safety of players, officials and all others related to the running of the tournaments," said Ganguly in the letter.