Reports | Bhanuka Rajapaksa hands over retirement letter to Sri Lanka Cricket

Today at 2:00 PM
According to reports, Sri Lanka batsman Bhanuka Rajapaksa has handed the letter of retirement to the cricket administration on Monday, January 3. Reports further claim that SLC is yet to make any decision regarding Rajapaksa’s retirement, and the board has not accepted his retirement letter.
According to a Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) source, Bhankua Rajapaksa has handed over his retirement letter to the governing body on Monday, January 3. However, the reports also claim that the SLC is yet to make any decision regarding Rajapaksa’s shocking move, and the board hasn’t accepted his retirement letter.
Reports further suggested that, Rajapaksa decided to quit international cricket as he wouldn’t be able to continue playing cricket with the latest fitness standards introduced by the SLC, especially the skinfold levels. The left-hand batsman feels that if he brings his skinfold levels down, he will not get the freedom to play his attacking game with the bat.
In 2021 the Yo-Yo test was replaced by the 2km run test to determine the ‘fitness and endurance levels of the players. Also, the benchmark set for the 2km run was increased from 8.35 minutes to 8.55 minutes after a request was made by the Cricket Technical Advisory Committee. However, Sri Lanka National Selectors want their players to complete the 2km run in 8.10 minutes.
Bhanuka Rajapaksa has played 5 One Day Internationals and 18 T20 Internationals for Sri Lanka National Cricket Team and has scored 89 and 320 runs at an average of 17.8 and 26.67 respectively.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.