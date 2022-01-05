 user tracker image
    IND vs SA | Twitter reacts as Virat Kohli gestures South Africa batsmen to get ready for the run chase

    Virat Kohli missed the Johannesburg Test due to an upper back spasm

    | Courtesy - Twitter

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 7:52 PM

    During the third day's play in the ongoing second Test match between India and South Africa, Virat Kohli gestured the opposition batsmen to get ready for the run chase after the visitors were bowled out for a total of 266 runs. Virat Kohli was ruled out of the Johannesburg Test due to a back spasm.

