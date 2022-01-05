IND vs SA | Twitter reacts as Rishabh Pant throws his wicket away with a poor shot

Today at 3:23 PM
During the third day of the second Test between India and South Africa, Rishabh Pant threw his wicket away with a poor shot against Kagiso Rabada. Pant ran down the track and tried to hammer a short length delivery from Rabada, but the wicketkeeper-batsman nicked the ball to Kyle Verreynne.
PANT GONE!
January 5, 2022
POOR SHOT!
January 5, 2022
BETTER OUTPUT?
Can we give a chance to KS Bharat /Ishan Kishan just to see if we get better output. If they perform better ,there is no harm in going for better performing player..#RishabhPant#INDvsSA https://t.co/BNxOte4fF5— Abhinav Singh (@27_abhinav) January 5, 2022
HAHA!
This is how I play ~ Rishabh Pant. 🤣🤣🤣🤣#ridiculous #INDvSA— Pawan Kumar (@itspawanhere) January 5, 2022
And people thought Rishabh Pant is new Adam Gilchrist. 😂😂 #SAvIND— Siddharth Jha (@Siddhar18240017) January 5, 2022
IT'S ON PANT!
If we lost this match surely it's on rishabh pant. First dropped the catch of KP and now played a T10 shot of his 3rd ball and get out like a club player.— Arjun(Rahane & Pujara warrior)🇦🇺🇦🇺 (@Arjun_Archer1) January 5, 2022
MINDSET!
Wah Rishabh Pant, or kuch log is mindset ko aa a captain dekhte h.#INDvsSAF #SAvsIND #INDvsSA— Rajeev Jalandhra (@JalandhraRajeev) January 5, 2022
IRRESPONSIBLE!
That was irresponsible shot by Rishabh Pant given the context of the match.— Sharat Chandra Bhatt (@imsbhatt0707) January 5, 2022
Hope he understands his role & score valuable runs for the team to win the test match. These kind of shots isn’t necessary especially at the start. #FreedomTestSeries #SAvsIND
PRIORITY!
In next match shreyas Iyer should be given priority instead of rishabh pant— Shubham Verma🇮🇳 (@vshubhamv488) January 5, 2022
DROP HIM!
For the 3rd test I will drop Rishabh Pant and bring in KS Bharat #SAvsIND— Priyesh Yadav (@Priyesh_py29) January 5, 2022
THOUGHT?
@bhogleharsha sir what are your thoughts on the ways rishabh pant is getting out in test cricket, especially in crucial situations where india is eyeing some runs from him. He has avoided the radar because of no.3,4,5.— Naman Gupta (@namangupta1507) January 5, 2022
LOL!
After Gabba rishabh pant form#SAvIND #SAvsIND pic.twitter.com/PYBELgMIG9— Somnath chakraborty ⚽🏏 (@somnath20094585) January 5, 2022
