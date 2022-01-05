 user tracker image
    IND vs SA | Twitter reacts as Rishabh Pant throws his wicket away with a poor shot

    Rishabh Pant was dismissed for a duck in the second innings of the Johannesburg Test

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 3:23 PM

    During the third day of the second Test between India and South Africa, Rishabh Pant threw his wicket away with a poor shot against Kagiso Rabada. Pant ran down the track and tried to hammer a short length delivery from Rabada, but the wicketkeeper-batsman nicked the ball to Kyle Verreynne.

    PANT GONE!

    POOR SHOT!

    BETTER OUTPUT?

    HAHA!

    IT'S ON PANT!

    MINDSET!

    IRRESPONSIBLE!

    PRIORITY!

    DROP HIM!

    THOUGHT?

    LOL!

