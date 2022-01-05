 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    IND vs SA | Twitter reacts as Rishabh Pant sledges van der Dussen from behind the stumps

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Rishabh Pant was dismissed for a duck in the second innings of the Johannesburg Test

    | Courtesy - Twitter

    IND vs SA | Twitter reacts as Rishabh Pant sledges van der Dussen from behind the stumps

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 8:31 PM

    Rishabh Pant sledged South Africa's van der Dussen from behind the stumps during the third day's play in the Johannesburg Test match. Earlier, during India's batting innings on Day 3, van der Dussen had sledged Pant, and the wicket-keeper batsman indulged in a heated exchange with the South African.

    SPIDERMAN PANT!

    EARLIER!

    REVENGE!

    HAHA!

    GREAT CONTEST!

    LOL!

    THAT'S HOW YOU GIVE IT BACK!

    BEST!

    CORRECT!

    SLEDGER BOI!

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down