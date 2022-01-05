IND vs SA | Twitter reacts as Rishabh Pant sledges van der Dussen from behind the stumps

Today at 8:31 PM
Rishabh Pant sledged South Africa's van der Dussen from behind the stumps during the third day's play in the Johannesburg Test match. Earlier, during India's batting innings on Day 3, van der Dussen had sledged Pant, and the wicket-keeper batsman indulged in a heated exchange with the South African.
SPIDERMAN PANT!
January 5, 2022
EARLIER!
January 5, 2022
REVENGE!
He is giving it back to Vander dussen as he sledge Pant while he was in the crease— pagan (@pagan90197290) January 5, 2022
HAHA!
Pant to Vander ---- playing at 4th postion for scoring runs on edges😂😂👌#INDvSA— 🇮🇳 Aman 💙 (@Hitmanlegend45) January 5, 2022
GREAT CONTEST!
What a great contest between R Ashwin, Rishabh Pant and Rassi Vander Dussen..😂😂#INDvSA— RavinderKotwal 🇮🇳 (@mrkotwal25) January 5, 2022
LOL!
Vander dussen showing his frustration on rishabh pant .— Prithak18🇳🇵 (@PrithakSilwal) January 5, 2022
THAT'S HOW YOU GIVE IT BACK!
‘Shut your mouth’: Rishabh Pant’s heated exchange with Rassie van der Dussen caught on stump mic – Watch | Cricket News https://t.co/5sof4hK4Vx— Rahul Nishad (@RahulNi80948204) January 5, 2022
BEST!
Pant at his absolute best 😅🔥— Ongama (@imongamagcwabe) January 5, 2022
CORRECT!
Someone needs to make a separate twitter account and tweet all of pant's quotes on stump mic— Pranav. (@AllElseIs_Taken) January 5, 2022
SLEDGER BOI!
"Playing as a sledger boi"- Pant to Van Der Dussen— ً (@Sobuujj) January 5, 2022
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.