IND vs SA | Twitter reacts as Jasprit Bumrah engages in heated verbal exchange with Marco Jansen

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah and South Africa speedster Marco Jansen were engaged in a heated verbal exchange during the third day's play in the second Test match in Johannesburg. The verbal war began when Bumrah tried to play pull shots consecutively against Janson in the 54th over the innings.
BOOM BOOM!
January 5, 2022
THAT SIX!
January 5, 2022
WOW!
Is this a one day match?!? We are scoring at around 4.5 run rate lol. Vital runs from the lower order. That six by bumrah was beautiful #SAvIND— Sahil Kumar (@s1222kumar) January 5, 2022
HEATED!
That Heated over between Bumrah and Yansen .— Bhera jani (@JaniBhera) January 5, 2022
Full on Test Cricket 🔥
Bumrah hit a six off Rabada in the next over 😂
BUMRAH, YOU BEAUTY!
Bumrah you beauty with the bat! XD #INDvsSA— Ratnadeep Choudhary (@TheRchoudhary) January 5, 2022
LOL, JANSEN!
Jansen beta ab batting krne ayo tum..— Nishant Dadhich (@nishant_dadhich) January 5, 2022
muh pe mrenge..
vaise #OneFamily me takrar Jansen vs bumrah #INDvsSA
DAA!
Gomtha bumrah daaa 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/eXOiDiadxB— 🆃🆁🅰🆅🅰🅽🅲🅾🆁🅴 (@Hari_offcl) January 5, 2022
SIXX!
Bumrah in 2022=Sreesanth in 2006. With the ball and bat.— Aditya Joshipura (@adityajoshipura) January 5, 2022
GREAT!
Bumrah plays great Pull Shots— Cricket 🏏 Lover (@CricCrazyV) January 5, 2022
Ab Rohit ki team hai toh nets par kuch seekha hi hoga 😅😉
SUPREMACY!
Bumrah supermacy 💫😎— Vamshi Virat (@imvamc183) January 5, 2022
THAT SIX!
Whatever happens, I want Bumrah to walk away unhurt.— Abhishek Mukherjee (@SachinAzharCT) (@ovshake42) January 5, 2022
I don't care about the runs.
(The six was cool, though)
NICE!
Bumrah's SiX doesn't surprise me as much as the top edged boundary from Vihari. #INDvsSA— Anand Madhav (@Anandmadhav96) January 5, 2022
