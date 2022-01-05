IND vs SA | It is my best figures, but my best is yet to come, says Shardul Thakur after seven-wicket haul against South Africa

Shardul Thakur has stated that his seven-wicket haul against South Africa on the second day of the Johannesburg Test is his best figures, but the best performance is yet to come. Thakur scalped seven wickets in the first innings, and played a crucial role in restricting South Africa to 229.

India handed a resounding 113-run defeat to South Africa in the first Test in Centurion, and took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. The second Test of the three-match series is currently being played in Johannesburg, and both teams have equal chances of winning the fixture as of now. India scored 202 runs in the first innings of the second Test and later bundled out the opposition for a total of 229.

During the South Africa batting innings, Shardul Thakur claimed his maiden five-wicket haul, and the Indian pacer scalped seven wickets. Takur's brilliant spell provided crucial breakthroughs for Team India. In the process, Thakur also claimed the best figures for an Indian bowler against South Africa.

Reflecting on his performance, Thakur said that his 7/61 against South Africa is his best figures so far, but the best performance is yet to come.

“It is my best figures. But my best is yet to come. I wanted to keep coming hard at the batters. All I did was to hit the crack. There was an area from where the ball kicked up or kept low,” he said at the end of second day’s play.

“Shami and Bumrah are the strike bowlers. They bowled well without luck, but created pressure. Today I got the wickets. This is how we play as a pack.”

“I love playing Test cricket. It is the purest form of the game. My mindset is different when I play Tests. I want to give my best.”

Thakur has so far featured in 10 innings for Team India in Test cricket, and has scalped 23 wickets. The 30-year-old is also a handy batsman, who proved his batting skills during the England series in 2021. Thakur has so far scored three half-centuries from 10 innings in Test cricket.

Thakur believes that the selectors and team management have full faith in him.

“The selectors and the team management have confidence in me and that is why they are playing me as a genuine bowler. In a large country like India, there is bound to be competition. You need to have a better understanding of the game. Every game is different and presents different challenges," he explained.