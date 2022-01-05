ICC Test Rankings | KL Rahul gains 18 places in batting charts, Jasprit Bumrah enters top 10

Indian opener, KL Rahul has made an 18-slot gain, and reached 31st position in the latest ICC Men's Test Ranking, following his Man of the Match effort in Centurion against South Africa. Indian speedster, Jasprit Bumrah has moved up three spots and gained the ninth position in the bowler's list.

India stand-in captain for the ongoing Johanessberg Test, KL Rahul gained 18 places in the latest ICC Test rankings, and currently holds the 31st spot in the batting charts. The right-hand batsman has been consistently scoring runs in recent fixtures, and his exuberant knock of 123 runs in Centurion helped Team India to defeat South Africa by 113 runs.

Mayank Agarwal, who scored 60 runs and stitched up a crucial 117-run in the first innings along with Rahul, moved up to the 11th spot. On the other hand, Team India Test captain, Virat Kohli has dropped a couple of places to ninth.

The pace duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami are the other Indians, who have improved their rankings. Bumrah has jumped up three spots to finish at ninth after finishing with five wickets in the Centurion Test. Shami's eight wickets in the series opener, including the fifer in the first innings, helped the speedster move up two places to 17th.

South Africa Test captain, Dean Elgar rose to 14th after his sensible knock of 77 in the second innings of the series opener in Centurion against India. South Africa middle-order batsman, Temba Bavuma has gained 16 places to be ranked 39th in the batting charts after his brilliant display with the bat in the Boxing Day Test.

🔺 Jasprit Bumrah into the top 10

🔺 Kagiso Rabada surges up



The pace duo make gains in the latest @MRFWorldwide ICC Men’s Test Player Rankings for bowling 📈



Details 👉 https://t.co/VkBay1CqRn pic.twitter.com/uw0uOgRDQP — ICC (@ICC) January 5, 2022

South Africa speedster, Kagiso Rabada moved up one place to be ranked sixth in the bowler's list, while his fellow pacer, Lungi Ngidi progressed 16 slots and currently holds the 30th spot after finishing with eight wickets in the first Test against India. Marco Jansen, who is played his debut Test match for Proteas during the series opener against India, entered the bowling charts and is ranked 97th in the list.