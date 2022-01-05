BBL 2021-22 | Glenn Maxwell tests positive for Covid-19 amidst virus crisis in the tournament

The Big Bash League is one of the popular leagues in franchise cricket with the Australian league featuring some quality performers every year. This time around, there is a looming threat of Covid outbreak in the league. Some of the fixtures in the league were cancelled earlier and also a few players have tested positive.

In the recent development, Melbourne Stars captain Glenn Maxwell has tested positive for Covid. He returned a positive results in the rapid antigen test and is now waiting for his RT-PCR results.

"Maxwell returned a positive rapid antigen test after the game against the Melbourne Renegades and has since undertaken a PCR test and is currently isolating," stated an official release.

Maxwell is the 13th Melbourne Stars player to test positive and also 8 staff members have contacted the virus. As a result, he had led a depleted squad in the last two matches against Perth Scorchers and Melbourne Renegades. Amidst the crisis, a good news for the team is that around 10 players including Adam Zampa, Marcus Stoinis and Nathan Coulter-Nile will be done with their seven-day isolation period and will available for the next fixture against Adelaide Strikers on Friday.