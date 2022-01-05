BBL 2021-22 | Brisbane Heat-Sydney Sixers fixture postponed due to Covid-19

Today at 2:09 PM
The match between Brisbane Heat and Sydney Sixers to be played on Wednesday was called off due to be 12 Covid-19 positive cases in the Heat squad. The other fixture of the day, between Adelaide Strikers and Hobart Hurricanes, has been pushed back by a few hours and has begun at 1:45 IST.
A threat of the Covid-19 outbreak is looming over the Big Bash League (BBL) as several players and staff members of several teams are returning positive for the virus. A few of the fixtures in the BBL were postponed, and rescheduled earlier due to the concerns over the Covid-19 outbreak in several team camps.
On Wednesday, January 5, two fixtures were scheudled to be played and one of them has been called off due to rising Covid cases in the team camp. The clash between Brisbane Heat and Sydney Sixers has been called off due to 12 Covid-19 positive cases in the Heat squad. The match was already pushed to be played on Wednesday but the new positive cases pushed it further.
"In this instance, the decision to postpone tonight's match was the only option available given the number of cases within the Heat squad and the inability to secure the required number of players fit to take the field," Alistair Dobson, Cricket Australia's General Manager of Big Bash League, said.
Heat’s next match against Melbourne Renegades scheduled on January 6 will go ahead as planned as the club is working through the recruitment and testing requirements for players to take part in the upcoming fixture.
