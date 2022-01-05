BAN vs NZ | Needed to be patient for success to come, reveals Ebadot Hossain

Ebadot Hossain has said that he has had to work on patience to achieve success in his Test career after bowling a heroic spell and picking six wickets in the Test win against New Zealand. Hossain further added that the team has set a goal for the future teams winning the fixture against New Zealand.

Bangladesh had made an impressive start to the Test series with a historic win against them in their own backyard. The visitors won the first fixture of the two match Test series and have gained a lead of 1-0. Batting first, New Zealand managed a total of 328. Devon Conway scored 122 runs while Henry Nicholls has scored 75 runs. Bangladesh scored 458 in response taking a lead of 130 runs. Ebadot Hossain played a vital role in the second innings dismissing six batsmen for 46 runs and the opposition was restricted to 169. Bangladesh won the contest by eight wickets and scripted a maiden Test win in New Zealand. Reflecting on his performance, Hossain said that he had to work on his patience to achieve success.

"In the last two years, I have been working with (bowling coach) Ottis Gibson. Conditions are always flat at home. We are still learning how to bowl and reverse in away conditions. I am trying to hit the top of the stumps. I needed to be a little patient for success to come,” Hossain said in the post-match presentation.

New Zealand has been a strong team in Test format and they are the defending World Champions of Test cricket. This makes the Bangladesh victory a special one. Hossain opined that the team has set goal for the future teams who will tour New Zealand to win taking inspiration from the current victory.

"I would like to give thanks to Allah for the Test win. Our brothers and teams didn't get win in the last 21 years in New Zealand. We set a goal this time. We raised our hand. We said, 'we have to beat New Zealand in their own soil. Now that we have defeated the Test champions, our next generation has to beat New Zealand,” he stated.

Hossain has a unique salute celebration and it was on display plenty of times during the fixture. He revealed that his experience as a Bangladesh Air Force employee played a role in his celebration.

"I am a soldier of Bangladesh Air Force so I know how to do the salute. It was a long story, from volleyball to cricket. I am enjoying cricket, representing Bangladesh and Bangladesh Air Force,” he concluded.

✅ First win in ANY format in New Zealand



✅ First Test win against New Zealand



INCREDIBLE SCENES 😍😍😍



Bangladesh make history at the Bay Oval!



Test cricket ❤️#NZvBAN pic.twitter.com/GffWDcfS8U — Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) January 5, 2022