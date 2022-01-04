NZ vs BAN | WATCH - Bangladesh takes DRS for LBW after ball hits the middle of Ross Taylor's bat

Bangladesh have locked horns with New Zealand in the first Test of the two-match series, and in reply to Black Caps's 328 in the first innings, the visitors outplayed the opposition bowlers and scored a total of 458. New Zealand ended Day 4 at 147/5 with a lead of 17 runs, and the Mominul Haque-led side will be looking forward to clinching the remaining five wickets on the final day to script a historic Test victory against the Black Caps.