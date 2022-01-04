NZ vs BAN | WATCH - Bangladesh takes DRS for LBW after ball hits the middle of Ross Taylor's bat

Today at 1:48 PM
Bangladesh cricket team shocked the entire cricket fraternity as they took a bizarre DRS call on Day 4 of the first Test against New Zealand. Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque decided to review a call on an LBW decision, and replays showed that the ball hit the middle of Ross Talyor's bat.
Bangladesh have locked horns with New Zealand in the first Test of the two-match series, and in reply to Black Caps's 328 in the first innings, the visitors outplayed the opposition bowlers and scored a total of 458. New Zealand ended Day 4 at 147/5 with a lead of 17 runs, and the Mominul Haque-led side will be looking forward to clinching the remaining five wickets on the final day to script a historic Test victory against the Black Caps.
On the fourth day of the series opener, a bizarre incident took place when Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed was bowling to Ross Taylor. Taskin bowled a full-length delivery to the New Zealand middle-order batsman, and the ball hit the middle of the bat. As a matter of surprise, Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque decided to go with the LBW review. However, replays clearly showed that the ball had hit the middle of Taylor's bat, and Bangladesh also lost their final DRS review in the innings.
