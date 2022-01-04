IPL 2022 | Ashish Nehra set to become head coach of Ahmedabad franchise in IPL - Reports

Former Indian pacer, Ashish Nehra is reportedly set to become head coach for the Ahmedabad franchise in the upcoming edition of the IPL, and will also be joined by Gary Kirsten as the Mentor. Former England opener Vikram Solanki will be appointed as Director of Cricket of the franchise.

IPL 2022 will be an exciting season with the addition of two new teams, and Lucknow and Ahmedabad will begin their journey in the cash-rich league from the 15th edition of the tournament. Both the franchisees will be looking forward to building their coaching staff and creating a strong squad ahead of the IPL 2022.

According to the latest reports of PTI, former India speedster, Ashish Nehra is all set to become the head coach of the Ahmedabad based franchise in the upcoming edition of the IPL. World Cup-winning former India coach Gary Kirsten is in line to become the Mentor of the franchise, while former England opener, Vikram Solanki is set to become the Director of Cricket.

“As far as I have heard, they have signed Ashish as their head coach and someone who would be in overall charge of the franchise. Solanki will be the ‘Director of Cricket’ and also expected to double up as batting coach and Kirsten will be in a mentorship role,” PTI source said.

The Ahmedabad-based franchise is expecting to get its formal 'Letter of Intent (LOI) from BCCI to make an official announcement on the appointment of their coaching staff.

“The Ahmedabad franchise can’t announce it formally as it is a BCCI diktat and they can only make a formal announcement after they get the LOI. The head honchos of the Ahmedabad franchise has already interviewed the trio and short-listed them for the season," the source added.

Ashish Nehra and Gary Kirsten have earlier been a part of the coaching unit of Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL. Both Nehra and Kirsten have worked together while the former was a part of the India squad, and the South African was coaching the national team.