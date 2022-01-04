 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    IND vs SA | Twitter reacts as Virat Kohli walks into South Africa camp during second Test in Johannesburg

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Virat Kohli was ruled out of the second Test match against South Africa due to back spasm

    | Courtesy - Twitter

    IND vs SA | Twitter reacts as Virat Kohli walks into South Africa camp during second Test in Johannesburg

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 5:28 PM

    Virat Kohli, who was ruled out of the second Test match against Proteas was seen having some fun in the South Africa camp during the ongoing Johannesburg Test. Kohli sustained an upper back spasm ahead of the second fixture, and his deputy, KL Rahul is leading Team India in the Johannesburg Test.

    HA HA!

    KING!

    LOL!

    IN ACTION!

    ALWAYS ACTIVE!

    WITHOUT YOU!

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down