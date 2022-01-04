IND vs SA | Twitter reacts as Virat Kohli walks into South Africa camp during second Test in Johannesburg

Today at 5:28 PM
Virat Kohli, who was ruled out of the second Test match against Proteas was seen having some fun in the South Africa camp during the ongoing Johannesburg Test. Kohli sustained an upper back spasm ahead of the second fixture, and his deputy, KL Rahul is leading Team India in the Johannesburg Test.
HA HA!
How bored is he that he’s left his camp and gone to SA’s 😭 pic.twitter.com/DLsipl2puC— Sonali (@samtanisonali1) January 4, 2022
KING!
Clearly can’t keep this guy off a cricket field pic.twitter.com/vmBiCm9I2k— Sonali (@samtanisonali1) January 4, 2022
LOL!
Yaar bata na AB kidhar hai i am not able to watch the ball 😞 pic.twitter.com/ujxl0e02bA— Sonali (@samtanisonali1) January 4, 2022
IN ACTION!
Captain Kohli In action today 😍 #SAvIND #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/40bo4XfXST— Sports Mania (@SportsManiaLive) January 4, 2022
ALWAYS ACTIVE!
KEEPS HIMSELF INVOLVED IN SOMETHING ALWAYS— Arman Khan (@CHEEKUTHEGOAT) January 4, 2022
MY MAN 😂 @imVkohli https://t.co/g982tEsEpC
WITHOUT YOU!
Without you I can't Test Match @imVkohli 🐐 pic.twitter.com/BgoTvSmvov— Bang VK Haters™ (@BangVKH) January 4, 2022
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.