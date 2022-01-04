 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    IND vs SA | Twitter reacts as Shardul Thakur brings India back to game with triple strike before lunch on Day 2

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Shardul Thakur scalped three wickets before lunch on Day 2 in the Johannesburg Test

    | Courtesy - Twitter

    IND vs SA | Twitter reacts as Shardul Thakur brings India back to game with triple strike before lunch on Day 2

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 4:30 PM

    During the second day of the Johannesburg Test between India and South Africa, Shardul Thakur scalped three wickets in quick succession before lunch, and provided crucial breakthroughs for the visitors. The Indian speedster clinched the wickets of Dean Elgar, Keegan Petersen, and Van der Dussen.

    Resuming at the overnight score of 35/1, South Africa added 53 runs before captain Dean Elgar fell to Shardul Thakur in the 39th over. Before departing, Elgar stitched up a 74-run stand along with Keegan Petersen, who scored 62 off 118 balls. 

    Thakur continued his good form with the ball, and clinched the crucial wicket of Petersen in the 43rd over of the innings. After Peterson walked back to the pavilion, South Africa batsmen looked to steady their innings as they faced quick blows from the Indian pacer. However, Shardul Thakur got another breakthrough for India as he clinched the wicket of Van der Dussen before lunch on Day 2 of the second Test match. 

    LORD!

    HE IS THE BEST



    JALWA!

    WHAT A PLAYER!

    REMEMBER!

    ALL HAIL!







    MYSTERIES!

    WOW!

    THIS IS WHAT HE IS!

    FIRE!

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down