IND vs SA | Twitter reacts as Shardul Thakur brings India back to game with triple strike before lunch on Day 2

During the second day of the Johannesburg Test between India and South Africa, Shardul Thakur scalped three wickets in quick succession before lunch, and provided crucial breakthroughs for the visitors. The Indian speedster clinched the wickets of Dean Elgar, Keegan Petersen, and Van der Dussen.
Resuming at the overnight score of 35/1, South Africa added 53 runs before captain Dean Elgar fell to Shardul Thakur in the 39th over. Before departing, Elgar stitched up a 74-run stand along with Keegan Petersen, who scored 62 off 118 balls.
Thakur continued his good form with the ball, and clinched the crucial wicket of Petersen in the 43rd over of the innings. After Peterson walked back to the pavilion, South Africa batsmen looked to steady their innings as they faced quick blows from the Indian pacer. However, Shardul Thakur got another breakthrough for India as he clinched the wicket of Van der Dussen before lunch on Day 2 of the second Test match.
January 4, 2022
Lord Shardul and team India believe in fair play. That's why Lord never bowls to new batsmen, he's only brought on once there is a partnership and the batsmen are set. Lord still gets them out though 😄 #SAvIND— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) January 4, 2022
Lord Shardul ka jalwa jalwa 😂— Varsha 💙 (@Varsha1818) January 4, 2022
In the beginning, Lord Shardul deliberately leak runs, so that he could get those 2 set batsmen OUT on successive deliveries!— Akshit Sharma🇮🇳 (@ShrmaGka_Ladka) January 4, 2022
Remember the Name Lord Shardul 🔥#Shardulthakur #LordShardul #IndiavsSA pic.twitter.com/2CCRi9suEA— Shah Parth (@Shahparth2510) January 4, 2022
All hail lord shardul 🔥— ishwar kokkili (@IKokkili) January 4, 2022
Biggest mysteries of Cricket.— Rishi Chhabra (@im_RishC) January 4, 2022
1. How Dean Elgar manages to score 4400 runs in Test Cricket with that kind of technique
2. How Lord Shardul manages to take a wicket everytime the team needs him.#SAvsIND
All hail Sir Lord Shardul.👑👑 pic.twitter.com/yNmi2VJUwM— Lord Shardul (@lordshardul) January 4, 2022
i don't know how it is done.— Varun Giri (@Varungiri0) January 4, 2022
but
I know, I will do it :Lord Shardul
Lord Shardul Thakur on Fire 🔥🔥— Adarsh Tiwari (@adarsh_tiwari_5) January 4, 2022
Destroyed South Africa’s top order before lunch. He’s actually LORD 🙏#SAvIND@imShard lord
