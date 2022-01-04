IND vs SA | Twitter reacts as R Ashwin asks Shardul Thakur, "Who are you? Wicket falls if you just bowl"

Today at 8:04 PM
During the second day of the Johannesburg Test between India and South Africa, R Ashwin asked Shardul Thakur, "Who are you? Wicket falls if you just bowl," after the pacer scalped the wicket of Kyle Verreynne. Thakur was the pick of the bowlers for Team India as he scalped seven wickets on Day 2.
Ashwin 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/lHuaLaz8ah— msc media (@mscmedia2) January 4, 2022
Ashwin to Thakur (in stump mic) "Who are you? Wicket falls if you just bowl...".— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 4, 2022
