    IND vs SA | Twitter reacts as R Ashwin asks Shardul Thakur, "Who are you? Wicket falls if you just bowl"

    Ravichandran Ashwin has so far scalped 429 wickets from 83 Test matches

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 8:04 PM

    During the second day of the Johannesburg Test between India and South Africa, R Ashwin asked Shardul Thakur, "Who are you? Wicket falls if you just bowl," after the pacer scalped the wicket of Kyle Verreynne. Thakur was the pick of the bowlers for Team India as he scalped seven wickets on Day 2.

