IND vs SA | Twitter reacts as KL Rahul involves in heated exchange with Dean Elgar

Today at 9:13 PM
Team India stand-in captain, KL Rahul engaged in a heated verbal exchange with South Africa skipper, Dean Elgar after the former fell to Marco Jansen in the seventh over of the second innings on Day 2 in Johannesburg. Rahul could manage only eight runs in the second innings of the Johannesburg Test.
KL RAHUL VS SA
@SkyCricket pic.twitter.com/YVVpzImoWu— msc media (@mscmedia2) January 4, 2022
OUT OR NOT OUT?
Out or Not out? Macro Jansen dismissed Kl Rahul for 8.— Cricket Videos 🏏💗 🇮🇳 (@Alt_Sai_) January 4, 2022
Follow @Chitti__Naidu pic.twitter.com/4oEUd9OgKA
NOT CLEAN!
That catch against #KLRahul was not at all clean. Can't remember the last time i saw such partial and biased umpiring as well as commentating. #MikeHaysman seriously needs a life and stop cribbing about every decision that goes against SA. #INDvSA— saurabh sharma (@Ad_Carpe_Vinum) January 4, 2022
UNFAIR!
KL rahul was bit agrassive so he chose pace trio and aswin against elger, unfortunate for shardul that he came late as 18 over were already bowled in day 1 from 19th over it was again like start of the inning,— deathSTROKE (@shail_shubham) January 4, 2022
WRONG!
But KL Rahul was a deliberate wrong and unfair judgment.— Sun (@Sun_underVI) January 4, 2022
THIS IS WORST!
#KLRahul must have told the South African players that the whole nation will be ashamed of them for claiming that catch against him. Absolutely disgusting on their part to wrongly claim his wicket.#INDvsSA #testcricket #ICC #BCCI— Rockyfficial aka MrNobody (@Rockyfficial) January 4, 2022
