WATCH | Fans recall Ross Taylor’s Hindi cuss word in a match against India after he draws curtains on his career

Ross Taylor recently announced his retirement from international cricket and will bid farewell to the international career in the upcoming fixtures. He will play his last Test in Christchurch next week against Bangladesh and will equal Daniel Vettori ’s record of playing most Tests by a New Zealand cricketer taking his tally to 112 appearances.

As Taylor announced his retirement from international cricket, fans poured in wishes to the veteran batsmen. Some of the Indian fans also recalled the time when camera’s caught Ross Taylor swearing in Hindi during a Test match against Indian team.

The incident happened in 2016 when New Zealand toured India. The second Test was in balance on Day 3 as New Zealand were trailing by 112 runs. Indian batsmen tried to capitalise on the lead but New Zealand got openers, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane . Virat Kohli then countered the bowling attack.

During Kohli’s knock, a delivery by Trent Boult appeared to move away deviating from his bat. Taylor, standing in the slips, was certain that Kohli had nicked it and went for the appeal. The umpire then rejected the appeal and Taylor was caught shouting “F***” on camera. Netizens also believed that he cussed “B******d” before turning back to his position in the slips.