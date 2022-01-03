Twitter reacts as Rising Pune Supergiants Insta ID turned into Lucknow IPL team account

With the arrival of 2022 many of the cricket fans will be excited for the next season of the Indian Premier League. IPL 2022 will be the fifteenth season of the league and it will be more exciting with involvement of two new teams and a mega auction. There will be a reshuffle in the teams as they will pick players in the mega auction. Lucknow and Ahmedabad are the two new franchises to join the upcoming season of the league.