    Twitter reacts as Rising Pune Supergiants Insta ID turned into Lucknow IPL team account

    Rising Pune Supergiants were the runners-up in the IPL 2017

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 12:40 PM

    Lucknow and Ahmedabad are two new franchises that will join the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League and so it will be a 10 team affair. Rising Pune Supergiants hogged limelight ahead of the fifteenth season of cash-rich league as they changed their Instagram ID to Lucknow IPL team account.

    With the arrival of 2022 many of the cricket fans will be excited for the next season of the Indian Premier League. IPL 2022 will be the fifteenth season of the league and it will be more exciting with involvement of two new teams and a mega auction. There will be a reshuffle in the teams as they will pick players in the mega auction. Lucknow and Ahmedabad  are the two new franchises to join the upcoming season of the league. 

    Mumbai Indians are the most successful team in the league with five trophies while Chennai Super Kings have four titles to their name. Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals are yet to win a single title and will be eyeing for a maiden win in the upcoming season. 

    In the latest development, Rising Pune Supergiants (RPS) hogged the limelight as they changed their name on Instagram to Lucknow IPL team account. RPS is now a defunct franchise but they have reached the finals of IPL 2017 losing the fixture by just one run. 

