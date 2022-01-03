 user tracker image
    IND vs SA | Twitter reacts as Jasprit Bumrah plays pull shot for six off Kagiso Rabada

    Jasprit Bumrah scored 14 off 11 balls against South Africa in the first innings

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 7:51 PM

    Jasprit Bumrah played a brilliant pull shot for six off Kagiso Rabada in the first innings of the second Test match between India and South Africa in Johannesburg. The speedster also smashed two boundaries during his unbeaten 14 off 11 balls, before India were bundled out for a total of 202.

    Team India, who already went up 1-0 in the three-match Test series, did not have a great start to their second fixture in Johannesburg. Mayank Agarwal, who displayed a brilliant batting performance in the first innings of the Boxing Day Test fell to Marco Jansen after scoring 26 runs off 37 balls. Cheteshwar Pujara (3) and Ajinkya Rahane (0) continued their poor run in the longest format of the game, and departed very early in the successive deliveries of Duanne Olivier.

    However, India's stand-in captain KL Rahul (50) notched up his 13th half-century, and stitched up crucial partnerships with his fellow batsmen. After Rahul departed, Ravichandran Ashwin played a crucial knock of 46 runs off 50 deliveries with six boundaries, and helped India from an early collapse.

    It was Jasprit Bumrah, who played a short cameo at the end, and guided his side to a total of 202. During his innings, Bumrah played a brilliant pull shot for six off Kagiso Rabada in the 62nd over of the innings. The Indian speedster scored an unbeaten 14 off 11 balls, with two boundaries and a maximum.

    For South Africa, Marco Jansen scalped four wickets, while Kagiso Rabada and Duanne Olivier clinched three wickets each.

