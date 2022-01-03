IND vs SA | Twitter reacts as Jasprit Bumrah plays pull shot for six off Kagiso Rabada

Team India, who already went up 1-0 in the three-match Test series, did not have a great start to their second fixture in Johannesburg. Mayank Agarwal, who displayed a brilliant batting performance in the first innings of the Boxing Day Test fell to Marco Jansen after scoring 26 runs off 37 balls. Cheteshwar Pujara (3) and Ajinkya Rahane (0) continued their poor run in the longest format of the game, and departed very early in the successive deliveries of Duanne Olivier.