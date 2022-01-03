IND vs SA | Twitter reacts as Duanne Olivier strikes in successive deliveries to remove Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane

Today at 3:33 PM
During the first innings of the second Test between India and South Africa on Monday in Johannesburg, Duanne Olivier scalped the wickets of Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane in his successive deliveries in the 24th over. In the process, Olivier also claimed the 50th wicket of his Test career.
DOUBLE!
January 3, 2022
PUJARA GONE!
January 3, 2022
RAHANE DUCK!
January 3, 2022
50 IS UP!
Duanne Olivier is the Second fastest to completed 50 Test Wickets in terms of Balls since 20th Century. #INDvsSA— CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) January 3, 2022
WHAT A SESSION!
Proteas got their reward for their good bowling. It's a proteas session already. South africa showed a massive discipline in their bowling after 5 overs of this match and got their rewards for that. Now there is possibility for collapse. #INDvsSA #rabada #Olivier #Ngidi #jansen— cric_cheems (@cric_cheems) January 3, 2022
WHAT A BOWLER!
Two wickets in two balls.— Mark Puttick (@GryllidaeC) January 3, 2022
Olivier's finest performance since Richard III.
SO GOOD!
Don't judge Olivier based on Pujara and Rahane's wickets. These guys make everyone look good. #SAvIND#AskStar— Vimal Dubey (@Vimal__Dubey) January 3, 2022
HAHA!
Duanne Olivier be like- pic.twitter.com/pC3rtSZfZI— Anurag. (@anuragsupadhyay) January 3, 2022
OLIVIER!
I can see Olivier getting 7. It'll be the fairytale return he dreamed of— Matt (@mxttmiller) January 3, 2022
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Duanne Olivier
- Cheteshwar Pujara
- Ajinkya Rahane
- India Tour Of South Africa
- India Cricket Team
- South Africa Cricket Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.