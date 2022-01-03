 user tracker image
    Duanne Olivier claimed his 50th Test wicket during the first innings of the second Test against India in Johannesburg

    IND vs SA | Twitter reacts as Duanne Olivier strikes in successive deliveries to remove Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 3:33 PM

    During the first innings of the second Test between India and South Africa on Monday in Johannesburg, Duanne Olivier scalped the wickets of Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane in his successive deliveries in the 24th over. In the process, Olivier also claimed the 50th wicket of his Test career.

    DOUBLE!

    PUJARA GONE!

    RAHANE DUCK!

    50 IS UP!

    WHAT A SESSION!

    WHAT A BOWLER!

    SO GOOD!

    HAHA!

    OLIVIER!

