IND vs SA | Marco Jansen earns maiden call-up, Anrich Nortje to miss ODIs

South Africa has announced a 17-member ODI squad for a three match series starting from January 19 in Paarl and Marco Jansen has earned his maiden ODI call-up while Anrich Nortje will miss the fixtures. Temba Bavuma will continue to lead the squad while Dwaine Pretorious has returned to the squad.
India have made a good start to the Test series by winning the Centurion Test and taking a 1-0 lead in the series. The ODI series will commence from January 19 and both the teams have announced their squad for the series. South Africa have announced a 17-member ODI squad and Marco Jansen has earned his maiden One-day call-up. Jansen was impressive in the first Test against India. The left-arm seamer has 75 wickets in 20 first-class matches. Alos, pacer Anrich Nortje will miss the ODIs as continuing his rehabilitation after getting sidelined from the Test series due to a hip injury.
Temba Bavuma will continue to lead the team and Keshav Maharaj will be the vice-captain. Wayne Parnell, Sisanda Magala and Zubayr Hamza have retained their place in the team.
CSA convenor of selectors, Victor Mpitsang said that this is a talented bunch of players and selectors are excited to see how they will perform throughout the series.
"This is a very exciting group and the Selection Panel and I are eager to see what they will produce. For many of our players, it does not get bigger than playing against this powerhouse Indian team and this will be the biggest series of their young lives so far. We are looking forward to seeing what they bring to the table and wish Temba (Bavuma) and Mark (Boucher) all the best for the series,” he said.
Squad: Temba Bavuma (C), Keshav Maharaj (VC), Quinton de Kock, Zubayr Hamza, Marco Jansen, Janneman Malan, Sisanda Magala, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne
