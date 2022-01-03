IND vs SA | Marco Jansen earns maiden call-up, Anrich Nortje to miss ODIs

India have made a good start to the Test series by winning the Centurion Test and taking a 1-0 lead in the series. The ODI series will commence from January 19 and both the teams have announced their squad for the series. South Africa have announced a 17-member ODI squad and Marco Jansen has earned his maiden One-day call-up. Jansen was impressive in the first Test against India. The left-arm seamer has 75 wickets in 20 first-class matches. Alos, pacer Anrich Nortje will miss the ODIs as continuing his rehabilitation after getting sidelined from the Test series due to a hip injury.

"This is a very exciting group and the Selection Panel and I are eager to see what they will produce. For many of our players, it does not get bigger than playing against this powerhouse Indian team and this will be the biggest series of their young lives so far. We are looking forward to seeing what they bring to the table and wish Temba (Bavuma) and Mark (Boucher) all the best for the series,” he said.