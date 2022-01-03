Harbhajan Singh picks his all-time Test XI, no spot for MS Dhoni

Today at 11:37 AM
Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has picked his all-time Test XI and has surprisingly not given a place to MS Dhoni in his red-ball squad. The squad includes Virender Sehwag as an opener who he called as modern-day Viv Richards and Sachin Tendulkar to bat at number four in the lineup.
Harbhajan Singh recently announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. The off-spinner has 417 Test wickets, 269 ODI wickets and 25 T20I wickets in his glorious career. Singh recently named his all-time Test XI while speaking to Sportskeeda. A surprising exclusion in his team was MS Dhoni. Muralitharan was the 12th man in his team.
Singh chose his opening pair as Alastair Cook along with Virender Sehwag. He praised Sehwag saying he is a modern-day Viv Richards. West Indies legend Brian Lara was the number 3 pick. For the fourth number, Sachin Tendulkar was the obvious choice as his records in Test cricket are formidable.
Steve Waugh will lead the side while batting at number five. Jacques Kallis was slotted at number six with his impressive all-round skills nad brilliant contribution in batting and in bowling as well. Kumar Sangakkara will keep the wickets while Shane Warne is the sole spinner in the playing XI. Wasim Akram, Glenn McGrath and James Anderson fill the remaining spots and will form an impressive pace attack.
Harbhajan’s all-time Test XI: Alastair Cook, Virender Sehwag, Brian Lara, Sachin Tendulkar, Steve Waugh (c), Jacques Kallis, Kumar Sangakkara (wk), Shane Warne, Wasim Akram, Glenn McGrath, James Anderson, Muttiah Muralidaran (12th man).
