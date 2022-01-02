IND vs SA | Have in mind how to go about things there, says Venkatesh Iyer ahead of ODI series

Venkatesh Iyer while speaking about his approach as an all-rounder for the upcoming ODI series against South Africa has said that he have certain things in mind for the series but he takes one day at a time. Iyer also added that he is assessing his preparation with each practice session.

India have made an impressive start to the Test series in South Africa winning the Centurion Test. They will be eyeing to script a maiden Test series win in South Africa. After the conclusion of the Tests, the ODI series will begin on January 19. KL Rahul will lead the side and the team includes some promising youngsters.

Venkatesh Iyer is one the talented youngsters in the squad and is also looked upon as a replacement of Hardik Pandya in limited overs with his all-round skills. The 27-year-old scored 36 runs and bagged one wicket against New Zealand in three T20Is. He has now earned a call-up to the white-ball series against South Africa. Reflecting on his approach as an all-rounder in the series, Iyer said that he is not too forward-looking and takes it one day at a time.

"I take things as they come. I take it one day at a time. Of course, I have in mind how to go about things there, to have the preps in place for the bouncy tracks and my role as a bowler, as a fielder, as a batter. Everything has worked out, but I still take it one day at a time," he said Speaking to Boria Majumdar.

"Right now my focus is on how to prepare for tomorrow, as in the next practice session and then the next practice session, as soon as I reach South Africa, how to practice there. That is on my mind and not just how I am going to apply myself on the pitch," he added.

"Of course the plans are set but I am not too forward-looking for that matter."

Iyer was brilliant in the UAE leg of the IPL 2021 and his performance garnered him a lot of attention. The team finished as runners-up and he scored 370 runs from 10 matches at an average of 41.11 and picked three wickets. Iyer revealed that he does not want to show only his all-round skills on the field but the leadership skills as well.

"I think, personally, I always wanted to evolve as an all-rounder; I always wanted to evolve as a cricketer, which just doesn't mean batting and bowling but also fielding and my leadership skills on the ground. You know, just giving advice to the captain or taking those smart decisions here and there," he elaborated.

"Even if you are not the captain, you don't have the position, you can still contribute to your side by showing your leadership skills, so that is something that I really feel is really important to create an atmosphere where everyone is at parity."

"So I am really working on that and I'm really happy that it's happening, you know. I am completing my quota, I am batting up the order sometimes and also playing the role of a finisher, being flexible, just how I want it to be."