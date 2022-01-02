IND vs SA | India have more collective experience than South Africa, opines Hashim Amla

Former South Africa cricketer, Hashim Amla has said that India have a more collective experience than South Africa after they won the Centurion Test by 113 runs to go up 1-0 in the series. Amla further added that India’s big lead in the first innings turned out to be crucial in their victory.

India have made an impressive start to the South Africa series as they won the Centurion Test by 113 runs to go up 1-0 in the three match Test series. KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal played a crucial role in the win with a century and half-century respectively. In bowling, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah were impressive. Former South Africa cricketer Hashim Amla has opined that the more collective experience in the Indian team made difference in the outcome of the match.

“It was a fair result,” said Amla in Cricket South Africa website.

“They (India) have been a strong unit over the last two years or so. They have more experience collectively and it always makes a huge difference when you have runs on the board to back you up.”

India scored 327 in the first innings courtesy of a knock of 123 runs by KL Rahul and 60 runs from Mayank Agarwal. They wrapped up the opposition on 197 in response and took a 130 run first innings lead. Mohammed Shami picked a five wicket haul conceding 44 runs in his spell. Amla revealed that the it was going to be difficult to bat on the surface as the game progressed an 130 runs lead turned out to be decisive being a key factor in the result.

“Centurion is notorious for becoming more difficult to bat as the days progress. So once India won the toss, batted and scored in excess of 300 it was game on for the Protea batters to match that score at the very least,” he stated.

“Being 130 runs behind is what really hurt them, and it ended up being the difference.”

Amla praised India batting for their performance on the first day and also opined that the South Africa batsmen were not handling deliveries really well.

“Day one, the pitch looked best for batting and credit to the Indians for playing disciplined cricket. It’s obvious when teams come to SA that their batsman talk about leaving well outside off stump and that’s probably were the Proteas let themselves down,” he said.

India had a good score on Day 1 but a good bowling performance by South Africa the next day restricted them to 327. Also, in the second innings, they restricted India to 174. The pace trio of Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen were effective for the hosts. Amla praised South Africa bowlers for their performance and Temba Bavuma as well.

“Not challenging the defence enough. That was day one, but on day two, though, they did extremely well to restrict the Indians to 327. They could have got to 400 plus,” he opined.

“The bowlers all had their moments. Lungi (Ngidi), KG (Kagiso Rabada) and the youngster (Marco) Jansen stand out of course. However, in a relatively low scoring match I enjoyed watching Temba Bavuma. He always looks like he has time and seldom troubled.”

India are aiming for their maiden Test series win in South Africa while the hosts will look to bounce back in the series and maintain their record of having never lost a home series against India. Amla feels that a laser-like focus and a touch of fortune will be required to bounce back in the series.

“There’s certainly a way back but it’s going to take laser-like focus for extended periods and a touch a fortune,” he explained.

“(Captain) Dean (Elgar) and Aiden (Markram) are class players with a pedigree for hundreds and if they get momentum, it would certainly ease the nerves and give much needed confidence for the younger guys.”

Quinton de Kock has now retired from Test cricket and so the Temba Bavuma will have responsibility to lead the team with his batting performance. Amla wants Temba Bavuma to bat higher in the upcoming fixtures.

“Our two best batters in the middle are Temba and Quinton (de Kock). Now that Quinton has opted out of Test cricket, this cripples the batting line-up further and really, now more than ever, it makes it imperative for Temba to bat higher,” he concluded.

“Be it three or four, allow him time to play a solidifying role as opposed to a recovery one.”

The second Test of the series will commence on January 3 in Johannesburg.