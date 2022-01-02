Beating India in the T20 World Cup 2021 was our best moment of the year, reveals Babar Azam

Today at 10:37 AM
Babar Azam has said that beating India in the Super 12 fixture of the T20 World Cup 2021 by 10 wickets was the best moment of the year for the team. Babar also added that losing to Australia in the semi-final stage of the same tournament was the most disappointing thing for the entire side.
Pakistan has been one of the sides regaining their old charm in world cricket for a few months. They reached the semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2021 and mainly the bowling is looking like a world-class unit. They won all the matches on tour to Bangladesh and also won a T20I series at home against West Indies after the tournament. While summing up the year in a podcast released by Pakistan Cricket Board on Friday, captain Babar Azam said that beating India in T20 World Cup by 10 wickets was the best moment of the year. However, he also revealed that losing to Australia in the semi-final was the most disappointing thing for the entire squad.
“It was a fantastic achievement for us as a team because we had not been able to beat India in the World Cups for so many years. It was our best moment of the year,” Babar said in the podcast.
“That defeat (against Australia) hurt me the most this year because we had been playing so well and as a combined unit."
The performance in the T20 World Cup gave a lot of confidence to the Pakistan side. They won a three match T20I series and two match Test series with a whitewash in Bangladesh. They also won the three match T20I series against West Indies by a clean sweep. Babar said that the Pakistan team progressed and achieved a lot last year and also added that seeing young talent come through at crucial times was satisfactory.
“The biggest satisfaction was seeing young talent come through for us at crucial times. It is good we are now producing young talent,” he concluded.
