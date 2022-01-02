Beating India in the T20 World Cup 2021 was our best moment of the year, reveals Babar Azam

Pakistan has been one of the sides regaining their old charm in world cricket for a few months. They reached the semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2021 and mainly the bowling is looking like a world-class unit. They won all the matches on tour to Bangladesh and also won a T20I series at home against West Indies after the tournament. While summing up the year in a podcast released by Pakistan Cricket Board on Friday, captain Babar Azam said that beating India in T20 World Cup by 10 wickets was the best moment of the year. However, he also revealed that losing to Australia in the semi-final was the most disappointing thing for the entire squad.