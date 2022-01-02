BBL 2021-22 | WATCH: Umpire gives Ashton Turner out caught behind, but reverses decision soon

Today at 2:51 PM
In a bizarre incident from fixture between Melbourne Stars and Perth Scorchers, the umpire gave Ashton Turner out caught behind but he reversed his decision in split seconds. Xavier Crone bowled a short delivery to Turner which hit the helmet and went through to keeper on 5th ball of 14th over.
Big Bash League is one of the most popular leagues in the cricket world. A fixture of the BBL 2021-22 was played between Melbourne Stars and Perth Scorchers which saw a bizarre event taking place. Batting first, Perth Scorchers scored a total of 180/8. Kurtis Patterson scored 54 runs from 39 balls. Scorchers bundled out the opposition for 130 in response, winning the contest by 50 runs.
In the 14th over of the Scorcher’s innings a bizarre event unfolded. Xavier Crone bowled a short length delivery to Ashton Turner and he attempted a pull shot against it. The delivery hit his helmet and went through to the keeper. The Umpire Bruce Oxenford initially raised the finger on appeal of the Stars’ players. However, he quickly realized that the ball had hit Turner’s helmet and changed his decision.
Xavier Crone had his first BBL wicket on debut - for all of three seconds! 👷♂️💥@KFCAustralia | #BBL11 pic.twitter.com/LDz2frhXOV— KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 2, 2022
