BBL 2021-22 | WATCH: Oliver Davies smashes an inside-out six against Rashid Khan

Today at 10:59 AM
Oliver Davies smashed a maximum using an inside-out shot against Rashid Khan in a fixture between Adelaide Strikers and Sydney Thunders which Thunders won by 22 runs. Davies played an unbeaten knock of 26 runs from 12 balls with two maximums playing a crucial role in a team total of 187/3.
Big Bash League has been going around in full swing and the league has witnessed some stunning hits. In a fixture between Adelaide Strikers and Sydney Thunders, the latter were batting first and they scored 187/3. Jason Sangha scored unbeaten 91 runs from 55 balls while Oliver Davies scored unbeaten 26 from 12 balls.
Thunders restricted the opposition on 165/7 and won the contest by 22 runs. Daniel Sams picked four wickets in 33 runs. Earlier in the Thunder’s innings, Davies scored 26 with a strike rate of 216.67 courtesy of a single boundary and two sixes. In the 17th over of the innings, Rashid Khan bowled a short delivery and on stumps, Davies hit it over cover making some room for himself. The timing was so well that the ball crossed the boundary line and went for a maximum.
Not many can pull this off against Rashid... Outrageous from Ollie Davies!— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 31, 2021
A BKT Golden Moment | #BBL11 pic.twitter.com/jrvABN1zzg
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.