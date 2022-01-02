BBL 2021-22 | WATCH: Oliver Davies smashes an inside-out six against Rashid Khan

Thunders restricted the opposition on 165/7 and won the contest by 22 runs. Daniel Sams picked four wickets in 33 runs. Earlier in the Thunder’s innings, Davies scored 26 with a strike rate of 216.67 courtesy of a single boundary and two sixes. In the 17th over of the innings, Rashid Khan bowled a short delivery and on stumps, Davies hit it over cover making some room for himself. The timing was so well that the ball crossed the boundary line and went for a maximum.