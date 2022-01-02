BBL 2021-22 | WATCH: Mohammad Hasnain bowls triple wicket maiden over on his BBL debut

Today at 4:29 PM
Mohammad Hasnain made a stunning BBL debut playing for Sydney Thunder bowling a triple wicket maiden over against Adelaide Strikers. Hasnain dismissed Jake Weatherald, Matthew Short and Jonathan Wells in his first over without conceding a single run, beating all of them with his quick pace.
Big Bash League is one of the most watched leagues in the cricket world at the moment and a 21-year-old from Pakistan made a stunning debut in the league playing for Sydney Thunder. In a match between Adelaide Strikers and Sydney Thunder, Sydney batted first and posted a total of 172/7 giving the opposition a good target. Matthew Gilkes scored 93 runs from 57 balls and was the key contributor in the innings.
Chasing the target, Adelaide started well scoring 25 runs in the first two overs. In the third over, Mohammad Hasnain came to bowl his first over in BBL and wreaked havoc. He dismissed short on the second delivery as the batsmen tried to flick a delivery on the legs and was caught at square leg. Then he dismissed Weatherald LBW on a delivery hitting the pads as it nipped back in. The next one to go was Wells as he played the ball in the air and was caught by a fielder nearby.
TRIPLE. WICKET. MAIDEN. ON. DEBUT. #BBL11 pic.twitter.com/73hCAB40aU— KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 2, 2022
