BBL 2021-22 | WATCH: Mohammad Hasnain bowls triple wicket maiden over on his BBL debut

Chasing the target, Adelaide started well scoring 25 runs in the first two overs. In the third over, Mohammad Hasnain came to bowl his first over in BBL and wreaked havoc. He dismissed short on the second delivery as the batsmen tried to flick a delivery on the legs and was caught at square leg. Then he dismissed Weatherald LBW on a delivery hitting the pads as it nipped back in. The next one to go was Wells as he played the ball in the air and was caught by a fielder nearby.