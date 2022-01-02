Ashes 2021-22 | England coach Chris Silverwood test Covid positive, expected to return for the fifth Test

England have faced another blow as Chris Silverwood has found to be Covid-19 positive on Sunday but he is asymptomatic and fully vaccinated but will remain in isolation till January 8. Silverwood is expected to return to the England team management in Hobart ahead of the fifth Ashes Test.

Australia are dominating Ashes 2021-22 and are leading the series by 3-0. They have already retained the trophy and will look forward to winning the series with a clean sweep. England’s preparation have been hampered by Covid and now there is another blow to their campaign as head coach Chris Silverwood has been found Covid positive.

It was confirmed on Sunday that Silverwood has tested positive.

"He will remain in isolation until January 8. Silverwood is asymptomatic and is fully vaccinated.He is expected to return to the England party in Hobart ahead of the fifth Ashes Test,” ECB said in a statement.

Pace bowling coach Jon Lewis, spin coach Jeetan Patel and strength and conditioning coach specialist Darren Veness all are also isolating in Melbourne. During the first practice session at SCG, net bowlers were withdrawn as one of them returned a positive test and the others were deemed close contacts. Both squads have been undergoing regular Covid tests.

Joe Root spent time giving throwdowns during today’s practice session as majority of the coaching staff are absent. Crawley revealed that the players pulled together in the session.

"We've had a lot of support staff missing. But the lads have all worked together today, we've tried to all help out. We've all pulled together and have pulled through,” Crawley said.