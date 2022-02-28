WATCH | Will Young takes a sensational one-handed catch while fielding in the deep near the ropes

New Zealand made an impressive start to the two-match Test series against South Africa winning the first game by an innings and 276 runs. South Africa are looking to make a comeback in the series as New Zealand are on 94/4 needing 332 runs more to win on the last day of the second Test. South Africa scored 364 runs in the first innings as Sarel Erwee contributed with a century. In response, New Zealand were bundled out for 293 as Kagiso Rabada took a five-wicket haul.