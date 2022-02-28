 user tracker image
    WATCH | Will Young takes a sensational one-handed catch while fielding in the deep near the ropes

    WATCH | Will Young takes a sensational one-handed catch while fielding in the deep near the ropes

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 5:33 PM

    Will Young took a sensational one-handed catch against South Africa in the second Test of the series while fielding in the deep on the leg-side to dismiss Maro Jansen at a score of 9 runs. Going into the last day of the game, New Zealand need 332 runs to win with 6 wickets in hand.

    New Zealand made an impressive start to the two-match Test series against South Africa winning the first game by an innings and 276 runs. South Africa are looking to make a comeback in the series as New Zealand are on 94/4 needing 332 runs more to win on the last day of the second Test. South Africa scored 364 runs in the first innings as Sarel Erwee contributed with a century. In response, New Zealand were bundled out for 293 as Kagiso Rabada took a five-wicket haul. 

    However, Will Young produced a remarkable moment in the South African second innings for New Zealand. Colin de Grandhomme was bowling to Marco Jansen in the 79th over. Jansen was playing on a score of 9 and tried to play a lofted shot through leg-side. Will Young was the sole player fielding in that area and he grabbed a sensational one-handed catch running behind. 

    What a catch!

