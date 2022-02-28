WATCH | Shaheen Afridi lifts Mohammad Rizwan after playing a crucial role for Lahore Qalanders in their title win

Today at 11:12 AM
Shaheen Afridi was seen lifting Mohammed Rizwan after guiding Lahore Qalanders in the final of Pakistan Super League to victory by 42 runs resulting in title win. Shaheen picked three wickets for 30 runs from his four overs while defending the target which helped the team win the trophy.
The final of the PSL 2022 was played on Sunday. Lahore Qalanders were up against Multan Sultans in the finale of the tournament. Batting first, Lahore Qalanders posted a total of 180/5 in the final. Mohammad Hafeez scored 69 runs from 46 balls while Harry Brook scored unbeaten 41 runs from 22 balls. Asif Afridi picked three wickets for Multan Sultans.
Defending the target, Qalanders restricted the opposition for a total of 138. Shaheen Afridi played a crucial role for the team scalping three wickets for 30 runs in his spell. The opposition captain Mohammad Rizwan was able to score just 14 runs during his stay at the crease and was unable to take his team to victory.
In a heartwarming gesture after the match, both captains Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Rizwan were seen sharing a wonderful moment with each other. Afridi was seen lifting Rizwan after the final of PSL 2022.
Bros!
these are the moments that i love to see Rizwan was literally feeling so proud of Shaheen at that moment.🥺♥️— Humna. (@Humnayyy) February 27, 2022
