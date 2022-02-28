T20 World Cup 2022 | Hard to put Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Deepak Chahar in Indian team for T20 World Cup, says Brad Hogg

Brad Hogg is of the opinion that it will be hard to put Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Deepak Chahar in the playing XI of the Indian team for T20 World Cup scheduled this year. Hogg said that these two bowlers might find it difficult to make it into playing XI because of the depth of Indian pace bowling.

India recently won a three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka with a clean sweep registering their 12th consecutive victory in the format since November. The team has been on a winning streak and are preparing for the T20 World Cup scheduled to be played later this year. Bowlers played an important role for India in the series by not allowing the opponents to score big totals.

Mohammed Siraj, Avesh Khan and Harshal Patel bowled impressively in the series. Siraj played last match of the series, bagging a single wicket. Avesh Khan and Harshal Patel both scalped a couple of wickets in the series. Former Australian cricketer Brad Hogg has praised the depth of the Indian pace attack and has said that it will be very tough for Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Deepak Chahar to make it into the Indian team for the T20 World Cup.

"India's pace attack depth in T20 cricket is exceptional. If I'm picking a team for the T20 WC for India, I'm going to find it hard to put Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Deepak Chahar in there with the way Siraj, Avesh Khan, and Harshal Patel have been bowling," he said. "They've got the best spin depth as well. Their batters after the top 2 are just exploding. Iyer, how good is he? Best selection in the IPL Auction,” Hogg said on his Youtube channel.

The pacers created pressure on visitors with their pace and swing in the final T20I of the series. However, the team wants to Kuldeep Yadav to regain his rhythm and pick wickets regularly. Hogg believes that death bowling and spinners in the middle overs are two areas the team management should look at ahead of the T20 World Cup.

"I think Rohit Sharma will be looking at a couple of areas in the death bowling and spin in the middle overs. I think he thinks that the spin can have a little bit more variety. Kuldeep Yadav and Jadeja, very good quality bowlers, but when under pressure, opposition teams are able to get to them," he stated.

"When Sri Lankans swept Kuldeep, he did not really have a ball to counter that. When it is not turning, Jadeja sometimes bowls a little quicker, it gets easier to hit down the ground, so that's a little area there. India are going to be tough to beat in the T20 World Cup.”