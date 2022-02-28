Reports | Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings to play in the opening fixture of IPL

Today at 9:39 AM
According to a report by ANI, IPL 2022 is all set to begin on March 26 with the opening match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings. Also the 25% attendance will be allowed in initial matches of the tournament and it can be increased after Maharashtra government gives its go ahead.
IPL 2022 will be a 10-team affair and the tournament will see a rise in the number of matches in the league stage. The teams will be playing with a new look as they have bought players in the mega auction. 70 league matches will played across four venues in Mumbai and Pune. The Wankhede Stadium and DY Patil Stadium will host 20 matches while the Brabourne Stadium and MCA International Stadium will have 15 matches.
According to a report by ANI, the tournament will start with the opening match between Chennai Super Kings(CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders(KKR) on March 26. A source has confirmed the same.
"Yes, KKR and CSK will play the tournament opener on March 26. Maharashtra government has also given permission for having a green channel for all the teams and this will help them avoid traffic when they leave their hotel for matches or practice," Sources in the know of developments told ANI.
The report also reveals that 25% crowd will be allowed to spectate initial matches of the IPL 2022.
"25 per cent crowd will be allowed for the initial matches and the capacity can be increased after the Maharashtra government gives its go ahead," the source added.
The 10 teams in the tournament will play 14 league matches. Each team will play 5 teams twice and will play with the remaining 4 teams once.
