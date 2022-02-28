Reports | Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings to play in the opening fixture of IPL

IPL 2022 will be a 10-team affair and the tournament will see a rise in the number of matches in the league stage. The teams will be playing with a new look as they have bought players in the mega auction. 70 league matches will played across four venues in Mumbai and Pune. The Wankhede Stadium and DY Patil Stadium will host 20 matches while the Brabourne Stadium and MCA International Stadium will have 15 matches.