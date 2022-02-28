One thing I would love to have from Jasprit Bumrah is his yorker, says Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami has recently revealed that he would like to have the skill of bowling yorkers from Jasprit Bumrah in future. Shami also added that he felt a bit strange when he saw Bumrah first time due to his unorthodox bowling action, wondering how the pacer generates power with such action.

The pace attack of the Indian team has been improving in recent times and the team has a world class bowling attack.The pace bowling has been impressive especially in the longest format of the game. Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah are frontline pacers for the Indian team in red-ball cricket. Shami has scalped 209 wickets from 57 Tests while Bumrah has 113 wickets from 27 Test matches.

Bumrah made his international debut in ODI in 2016 and made his debut in T20I format the same year. He then made his Test debut in 2018 against South Africa. Reflecting on bowling with Jasprit Bumrah, Shami said that he would love to have the skill of bowling yorkers like Bumrah.

"The one thing I would love to have from him is his yorker. Such a lovely ball. It's fun to bowl together. With the kind of Test match bowling we have now, I don't think we ever had such a period in our cricketing history. If you look at our graph for the last five years, I feel it is the highest", he said to Indian express.

"I enjoy bowling with Jassi, Umesh, Ishant and all of them. We know each other's ability. The best quality of this bowling unit is that whenever someone is down, we lift each other up and give confidence. These are the things one remembers in life. We walk together through thick and thin.”

Bumrah first garnered national attention after he debuted in IPL 2013 for Mumbai Indians. He has 130 wickets from 106 IPL games so far in the competition and is also the tenth highest wicket-taker in IPL. Shami revealed that he felt a bit of strange seeing Jasprit Bumrah bowl for the first time as his action was a bit weird,

"The first time I saw him was during the IPL. It felt a bit strange seeing him because of his bowling action. I wondered how someone could bowl so fast with that action and where he got the power from. When he got drafted in the Indian team, I knew him better. He performed and became part of the Test team. Today, you see a different Jasprit Bumrah. He has such control, he has everything", he stated.