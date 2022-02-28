 user tracker image
    IPL 2022 | Punjab Kings names Mayank Agarwal as their new captain for the upcoming season

    Mayank Agarwal will lead Punjab Kings from upcoming season

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 11:59 AM

    Punjab Kings have appointed Mayank Agarwal as their new captain for the upcoming season of the tournament as they look to win their maiden title. Reflecting on his captaincy for the upcoming season, Agarwal said that he is delighted to be given the opportunity to lead the team.

    IPL 2022 will be a 10-team affair and will be an exciting edition as teams will participate in the tournament with the team they have picked from the mega auction. Punjab Kings (PBKS) has been one of the teams in the history of the tournament without any IPL title. The team will look to win their maiden title of the tournament with a new pool of players. 

    Going into the mega auction ahead of the tournament, PBKS retained Mayank Agarwal and Arshdeep Singh. Now, the team has named Mayank Agarwal as their new captain for the upcoming season. They made the announcement on their Twitter handle. Agarwal has been part of the franchise since 2018. Reflecting on leading the team in IPL, Agarwal revealed that he is delighted to have the opportunity to lead the squad. 

    “I have been at Punjab Kings since 2018 and I take a lot of pride in representing this fantastic unit. I am delighted to be given the opportunity to lead the team. I take over this responsibility with utmost sincerity, but at the same time, I believe my job would be made easier with the talent we have at the Punjab Kings squad this season. We have some vastly experienced players in our ranks, along with many talented youngsters who are keen to grab the opportunity and run with it,” he stated, reported Hindusthan Times.

    "We have always taken to the field hoping to win the title and as a team we will once again work towards this goal of lifting our maiden IPL trophy. I thank the team management for entrusting me with this new role of leading the side. I look forward to the new season and the new challenges it brings with it.”

    PBKS bought some quality top-order batsmen like Shikhar Dhawan and Jonny Bairstow. The team also strengthened their pace attack adding Kagiso Rabada and Odean Smith to their squad through the mega auction. 

