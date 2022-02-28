IND vs SL 2022 | Mindset was to return not-out in all three matches, reveals Shreyas Iyer

Today at 2:53 PM
Shreyas Iyer has said that his focus was to remain unbeaten in all matches while coming to bat after India won a three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka. Iyer was the highest run-scorer in the series with 204 runs in three matches and was adjudged Man of the Series for his impressive performances.
India recently won a three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka inflicting a clean sweep over the visitors. They gave opportunities to a lot of youngsters in the tournament. The batsman scored a lot of runs against the opponents and Shreyas Iyer slammed half-centuries in all three games staying unbeaten. He amassed 204 runs from three matches in the series with an impressive strike rate of 174.36. Reflecting on his performance, Shreyas said that his focus was to return unbeaten in all of the games.
“My mindset was to return not-out in all the three matches. I wanted to pace my innings in a particular way because I was confident about taking on any bowler once my eyes are set, which would also help the team reach a desired total,” Iyer told teammate Yuzvendra Chahal in the latest segment of Chahal TV.
Iyer has been in fine touch for a while now. His scores in the last five T20Is read 80, 25, 57*, 74*, 73*. He had also made an impressive Test debut scoring a century against New Zealand in Kanpur. Speaking on his current form, Shreyas said that he focuses to stay in the present.
“I've learnt one thing, whatever you've performed in the past, it's done. I try to move on quick because we play back to back matches. People too tend to forget the past performances and you prepare yourself thinking something new will come. So I prefer to stay in the present,” he said.
India will now play two-match Test series against Sri Lanka starting from March 4 in Mohali.
