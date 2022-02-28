IND vs SL 2022 | Mindset was to return not-out in all three matches, reveals Shreyas Iyer

India recently won a three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka inflicting a clean sweep over the visitors. They gave opportunities to a lot of youngsters in the tournament. The batsman scored a lot of runs against the opponents and Shreyas Iyer slammed half-centuries in all three games staying unbeaten. He amassed 204 runs from three matches in the series with an impressive strike rate of 174.36. Reflecting on his performance, Shreyas said that his focus was to return unbeaten in all of the games.