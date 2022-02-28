Former West Indies spinner Sonny Ramadhin dies at age of 92

Today at 10:34 AM
Former West Indies cricketer and quality spinner Sonny Ramadhin, who was instrumental in West Indies’ first Test win in England, has died at the age of 92. Ramadhin featured in 43 Test matches and was impressive with his bowling for West Indies taking 158 wickets at 28.98 between 1950 and 1961.
Former West Indies spinner Sonny Ramadhin passed away at the age of 92 and the details of his passing are yet to be confirmed. He featured in 43 Tests between 1950 and 1961 for 158 wickets at 28.98 and his ability to spin the ball both ways made him an outstanding bowler. He played a crucial role in West Indies’ first Test win in England at Lord’s in 1950. He picked 11 wickets for 152 runs in that fixture.
West Indies won that series and Ramadhin scalped 26 wickets at 23.23 with three five-wicket hauls. Cricket West Indies (CWI) board president Ricky Skerritt said that he made an impact in international cricket right from the moment he made his debut.
"On behalf of CWI, I want to express our deepest sympathy to the family and friends of Sonny Ramadhin, one of the great pioneers of West Indies cricket. Mr Ramadhin made an impact from the moment he first stepped onto the field of World Cricket,” he stated.
“Many stories are told of his tremendous feats on the 1950 tour when he combined with Alf Valentine to form cricket's 'spin twins' as West Indies conquered England away from home for the first time.”
"This iconic tour is part of our rich cricket legacy, which was pioneered by Mr. Ramadhin and others of his generation. His English exploit was celebrated in a famous calypso - and is still remembered more than 70 years later. Today we salute Sonny Ramadhin for his outstanding contribution to West Indies cricket."
