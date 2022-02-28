Former West Indies spinner Sonny Ramadhin dies at age of 92

Former West Indies spinner Sonny Ramadhin passed away at the age of 92 and the details of his passing are yet to be confirmed. He featured in 43 Tests between 1950 and 1961 for 158 wickets at 28.98 and his ability to spin the ball both ways made him an outstanding bowler. He played a crucial role in West Indies’ first Test win in England at Lord’s in 1950. He picked 11 wickets for 152 runs in that fixture.