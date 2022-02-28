AUS vs PAK 2022 | Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali ruled out of the opening Test against Australia

Today at 10:02 AM
Pakistan have suffered a blow as Faheem Ashraf and Hasan Ali were ruled out of the first Test against Australia starting from Friday due to fitness issues. Pakistan are scheduled to host three Tests and three ODIs from March 4 to April 5 and the series will be played across three venues.
Australia are scheduled to tour Pakistan for three Tests and three ODIs. Pakistan will host Australia after a long gap of 24 years in a bilateral series. The first Test of the series will begin from March 4 in Rawalpindi. Pakistan have suffered a blow ahead of the series as experienced all-rounder Faheem Ashraf and a quality pacer Hasan Ali are ruled out of the series due to fitness issues.
Faheem recently missed Islamabad United's eliminator match in Pakistan Super League due to injury while Hasan has been struggling since a long time for his form and fitness. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has informed that Iftikhar Ahmed and young all-rounder Muhammad Wasim junior will replace both the players. Both of them will start their three-day isolation in the team hotel after reaching Islamabad on Sunday night.
Faheem and Hasan are expected to recover from their fitness issues before the second Test in Karachi from March 12 to March 16.
