WATCH | MS Dhoni spotted in new look in IPL 2022 promo as Star Sports shares teaser

Former India captain MS Dhoni, who has announced his retirement from international cricket in August 2020, looked stunning in his brand new look in a sneak peek of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) promo, shared by the host broadcaster Star Sports. In the promos, Dhoni was seen donning a khaki shirt and a pant, in what appears to be a bus driver's uniform. He also had a mustache, and was sometimes spotted wearing funky sunglasses.