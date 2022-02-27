WATCH | MS Dhoni spotted in new look in IPL 2022 promo as Star Sports shares teaser

Today at 10:18 AM
MS Dhoni looks dashing in a brand new look as broadcaster Star Sports has shared the first glimpse of their Indian Premier League (IPL) promo. The entire promo is expected to be aired in the next few days. Dhoni will be leading Chennai Super Kings (CSK) again in the upcoming IPL edition.
Former India captain MS Dhoni, who has announced his retirement from international cricket in August 2020, looked stunning in his brand new look in a sneak peek of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) promo, shared by the host broadcaster Star Sports. In the promos, Dhoni was seen donning a khaki shirt and a pant, in what appears to be a bus driver's uniform. He also had a mustache, and was sometimes spotted wearing funky sunglasses.
Dhoni had turned himself into a monk for a few promos, ahead of the start of IPL 2021. He sported a bald look then, and was seen giving children a lesson on how greed is good if it brings continuous success. The promo went viral on social media that time as well.
Here are some glimpses of Dhoni's new look:
Guess who? 😉 pic.twitter.com/rqz11XCsDP— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 26, 2022
Stay Tuned#DhonisNewLook #ComingSoon pic.twitter.com/S17D8L7JPD— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 26, 2022
Cue the 🥁🥁🥁, 'cause he is 🔙 in a new avatar!— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 26, 2022
How did you react to #DhonisNewLook? Let us know with an emoji! pic.twitter.com/Kv6qMr6iz5
Dhoni will be leading the defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) after being retained by the franchise ahead of the IPL 2022 auction earlier this month. The tournament will begin on March 26, and the matches will be played across four venues in Mumbai and Pune.
For the upcoming season, the 10 teams, including the two new franchises -- Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Gujarat Titans (GT) -- have been pooled into two groups, containing five teams each. CSK are in Group B, along with SunRisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.