Reports | Ishan Kishan discharged from hospital, but unlikely to play 3rd T20I against Sri Lanka

As per a report filed by ANI, India’s wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan has been kept under the observation of the Board of Control for Cricket in India ( BCCI ) medical team after being discharged from the hospital in Kangra, Himachal Pradesh. Kishan had suffered a massive blow when he was late in the pull against a sharp bouncer bowled by Lahiru Kumara in the fourth over of India’s chase, in the second T20I at the HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala.

“Ishan Kishan was discharged from the hospital but he is under close observation of the BCCI's medical team. He is likely to be rested from the third T20I against Sri Lanka,” a BCCI source confirmed the development to ANI.

However, Kishan is unlikely to feature in the third and the final T20I against Sri Lanka in Dharamshala, to be played on February 27.

With that, India may turn to Sanju Samson to keep the wicket and bring in Mayank Agarwal to replace Kishan at the top. Mayank joined the Indian squad after Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out of the series ahead of the second T20I with a wrist injury. He had been quarantined in Chandigarh, along with the other India's Test squad members, that will go up against Sri Lanka from March 4 in Mohali.